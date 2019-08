Police say heroin and methamphetamine were found at the scene of a fatal Friday night crash on i-95 near Lincoln.

The husband of the woman who died in that crash was in court yesterday on drug charges.

Police are looking into whether or not drugs played a role in the crash that killed 36-year-old Stephanie bell

They tell us 31-year-old Joshua bell overcorrected the pickup and rolled it over...his wife was thrown from the vehicle...