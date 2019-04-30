Father of two missing boys has been arrested in North Carolina

On Tuesday afternoon Presque Isle police received a single tip in the case. Detective Kris Beck says they made contact with the person and then contacted authorities in North Carolina. The coordinated effort led to the arrest of Joel Strother. He has been taken into custody and will be transferred back to Maine. He is being held on the original warrant from the PIPD which was the charge of criminal restraint by a parent for concealing the whereabouts of the boys from their other parent.

Det. Beck says both boys are safe and sound and will be brought back to Maine.