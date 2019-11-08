Fears, Violence and Trouble Increases on the Mexican Border

La Mora, Mexico, resident David Langford says his community of roughly 300 Americans is no longer safe. On Thursday, Langford buried his wife and two of his children. They were among the nine American women and children slain Monday in a cartel ambush in northern Mexico. Later in the day, a memorial was held for five other victims, Rhonita Miller and four of her children. Miller's twin son and daughter were just born in March.

