Portland, ME-- The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to clear the air about a new office in Maine's largest city. Matthew Albence said Monday that the ICE Homeland Security Investigations office in downtown Portland isn't new to the area. It's simply relocated from South Portland. He said that despite protests about detention of immigrants that the office is primarily focused on financial and cyber crimes, human trafficking, and narcotics and weapon smuggling.
Federal Director of ICE Wants To Clarify Office Presence in Maine
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Tue 9:34 AM, Jan 14, 2020