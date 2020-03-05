The U.S. Department of Education had planned changes to eligibility standards for the Rural Low-Income Schools Program. But a group of senators, led by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, said the new guidelines would impact more than 800 rural, low-income schools this year. They said late Wednesday the Department of Educations has decided to put off the changes for at least a year.
Federal Government Delays Changing Way to Determine Funding for Rural Schools
Posted: Thu 6:55 PM, Mar 05, 2020