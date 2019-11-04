Federal Jury Convicts Burlington Woman of Mailing Anthrax Threat to Sen. Susan Collins

BANGOR, Maine: A Burlington, Maine woman was convicted today of mailing a threatening communication to Sen. Susan Collins following a one-day jury trial, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

According to evidence presented at trial, Suzanne Muscara, 37, mailed a letter containing a white powder to Collins’ Bangor address in October 2018. The letter also contained a handwritten note indicating that the powder was anthrax. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted the letter at a mail sorting facility in Hampden, Maine. The FBI tested the white powder and found that it did not contain toxic substances. The FBI also matched a fingerprint found on the envelope with one of Muscara’s prints.

Muscara faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced after completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal and the Maine State Police.

