Federal agency says 'go back where you came from' is workplace harassment

According to a federal agency, if Pres. Donald Trump's controversial tweet was said in the workplace, it could be considered harassment.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission specifically lists the comment "go back to where you came from" in a passage on its website.

The EEOC says the comment is an example of "potentially unlawful conduct."

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted that four Democratic congresswomen should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Three of the women were born in America, all are American citizens.

The tweet caused fiery debate across the country, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning the statements.

The day after the president sent out his tweet, the EEOC tweeted about how an employee can submit a charge of discrimination.

It says on its website that they can file a signed statement with the agency requesting an investigation.

