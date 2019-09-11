White powder found by border patrol confirmed as fentanyl

HOULTON, Maine- An unidentified white powder seized by the U.S. Border Patrol during an August 12 checkpoint operation along I-95 tested positive as fentanyl.

Laboratory testing conducted by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) confirmed the white powder to be fentanyl. The fentanyl has an estimated value of $23,000.

“There were 354 drug fatalities in Maine last year,” said Jason Owens, Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol in Maine. “Combatting this drug epidemic requires every agency to do its part. In this case, we were able to interrupt the illicit movement of a dangerous drug and take it off the streets before it could do more harm.”

In August, the U.S. Border Patrol also reported the seizure of approximately $29,000 cash, a Ford Mustang, and approximately 146 grams of methamphetamine from the same incident. The methamphetamine has an estimated value of $35,000.

“If handled improperly, fentanyl can be deadly, especially to law enforcement and first responders,” said Chief Owens. “As an agency, we have taken steps to ensure our field agents are aware of the hazards associated with synthetic opioids and are equipped to handle them safely.”

The incident remains under investigation.