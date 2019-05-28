PRESQUE ISLE, ME-- For many students, figuring out financial aid can be the deciding factor of what college or university to attend. And still, student loan debt is at its highest according to the National Center for Education Statistics. But one local university has a series of programs aimed at keeping students not just on the graduation track..but in the GRADUATION WITH LESS STUDENT DEBT track. Its Part two of this Financial Matters with Shawn Cunningham.
Financial Matters: Student Loan Debt Out of Control Pt. 2
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Tue 8:37 AM, May 28, 2019