Who does the finances in your household? And do you know where the important financial documents are in case of an emergency?

Financial analysts say gone are the days when wives deferred all the financial responsibility and decision making of the household.

Gretchen Morse Financial Planner, Edward Jones Financial in Presque Isle says, "About half of the households we're finding that women are showing an interest or do have the primary responsibility of the finances or the investments or the budget decisions of the household that's pretty good, yeah..."

It is pretty good she says and she explains why the trend has been on the up climb in the past thirty years.

She says the conversations should go even deeper...and if you have children, regardless of if they're boys or girls its important to teaching financial lessons early. Finally, she says its important everyone in the household has an idea where the important financial documents are.