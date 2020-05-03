The Presque Isle Fire Department was called for a structure fire between 1:30AM and 2:00AM Saturday morning. Easton Fire Department was on scene as mutual aid and station coverage from Caribou Fire Department. The fire heavily damaged the building. Matt Irwin, Owner of the White Dog Market says "It's devastating" as it will be one year since owning the business next month. More on the story tomorrow morning on WAGM.
Fire Heavily Damages White Dog Market Saturday Morning
Posted: Sun 11:13 AM, May 03, 2020