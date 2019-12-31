Fire Captain reminds people to keep their home safe with the new year coming

Captain Danny Raymond of Caribou fire and ambulance says that fire safety is an everyday thing. He says people need to make sure that they are keeping their stoves and furnaces cleaned, practice 2 ways out, and make sure to change their smoke detector batteries twice a year.

He adds that while these are important steps, there is another household item to keep clean as well.

"Dryer vents on the outside can become clogged with snow and you wanna make sure that those are all free of any snow so that the clothes dryer can actually vent outside."

According to usfa.fema.gov, 2,900 dryer fires happen each year resulting in about 5 deaths, 100 injuries, and $35 million in property loss.