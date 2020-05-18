This is grass fire season and the Fire departments and the Maine Forest service have been busy over the last couple weeks. Adam Rider, Presque Isle's Deputy Fire Chief says people need to be cautious and monitor the fire dangers when burning.
Fire Departments Say to be Mindful When Burning
