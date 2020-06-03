Man escapes fire that damaged his home in Mapleton Monday night

A Mapleton man escaped a fire that damaged his home Monday night.

Mapleton, Castle Hill, Chapman Fire Department was dispatched around 10:30 p.m. on June 2nd to a reported shed on fire at 78 Carvell Road, that was close to a residence. On arrival, the fire department discovered the shed was fully involved and ithe fire had extended into the house. It was reported that all occupants were out of the house on arrival.

Firefighters from Mapleton and Presque Isle worked to extinguish the blaze and saved the structure. There was extensive damage to the roof and the wall facing the shed. A metal roof had been placed over multiple layers of shingles causing issues for firefighters getting to the fire at the roofline. Units cleared the scene at 1:30 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by Washburn Fire providing station coverage and helping with water supply. Presque Isle fire provided a crew, a water tanker and EMS coverage. Emera Maine was called to cut the power to the structure to protect firefighters while they worked. In all, 20 firefighters responded to the call and there were no injuries during the incident.

The residence was owned by Rocky Hill Jr., who is staying with family. The structure was not insured.