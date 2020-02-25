Fire damages Presque Isle duplex

A structure fire this afternoon has displaced a family in Presque Isle. Just after 12 today the Presque Isle fire department was called to a report of smoke coming from a duplex on Mic Mac Drive. Upon arrival Chief Darrell White says one side of the duplex was fully involved. He says the cause was a cooking stove fire. The family was home at the time and were able to get out safely. The fire department was able to rescue a small dog and used their pet resuscitator to revive it. The dog was taken to the vet and Chief White says it is doing fine. The fire caused extensive damage, but Chief White says the home is still structurally sound. Both units were evacuated. The other unit had some smoke, but otherwise no damage.