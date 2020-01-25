Unlike other agencies that provide coverage for one town or city, North Lake serves the communities of Cross Lake, Madawaska Lake, Square Lake, and Sinclair. Fire Chief Darren Woods says they're able to do this because they have three separate firehouses strategically located. Woods says because the region they serve is remote, one branch is often the first to respond to a sister station's call for backup.
Fire department serves as its own mutual aid
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Sat 1:49 PM, Jan 25, 2020