Fire destroys Westmanland camp

North Lakes Fire and Rescue was called to a camp on the Little Madawaska Lake Road on Saturday afternoon for the report of a structure fire.

According to Fire Chief Darren Woods, once units arrived, they found a fully involved structure, fire in the woods and the neighbor was rendering aid to one occupant who escaped with minor injuries. That person, who’s name is not being released at this time, was transported to Cary Medical Center and was treated and released.

North Lakes responded with five trucks and 19 firefighters,and called Stockholm and Caribou fire departments for mutual aid. Emera Maine also assisted at the scene.

Woods says initial reports are that the fire started from smoking materials, but the cause remains under investigation. The structure was gutted out from smoke and fire damage and was a total loss. The building is insured.

