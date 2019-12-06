Fire in Castle Hill on McDonald Road

The Mapleton, Castle Hill, Chapman Fire Department responded to a single-story ranch structure fire located at 106 Macdonald Rd, Castle Hill at approximately 10:15 AM. The residence is owned by Steve Brazier. The fire was reported by a passerby. Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure fully engulfed with part of the roof collapsed. Due to the extensive damage before initial attack, the structure was deemed to be a total loss. A family pet died as the result of the fire.

Mutual aid was provided by Presque Isle, Washburn, and Ashland Fire Departments. Crown Ambulance and EMERA assisted at the scene as well. There were no injuries as the result of firefighting operations, which lasted approximately 4 hours. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called and the origin of the fire is under investigation at this time.