Fire leaves family of 6 homeless in Houlton

A family of 6 is homeless, after safely escaping a fire Sunday morning at the home they were renting in Houlton.

Fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at the rented home of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Hayes, located on Kelleran Street. The couple, along with their four children, were able to get out of the home, with two members having to escape through windows. The family lost a cat and a dog, and all of their belongings. The Houlton Fire Department was assisted by Hodgdon Fire Department.

The home was considered a total loss. The fire remains under investigation.

The family is currently in need of clothing:

Boy's size 14/16

Girl's juniors 5/7

Girl's size 10/12

Boy's size 5T

Men's size 34/32 pants and Medium Shirt

Women's 14 pants and XL Shirt

Shoe sizes for the kids: women’s 6, boys size 5, girls 2, Boys Toddler size 11.

Anyone wishing to help the family can contact Brian's mother, Amy Carmichael, by emailing Amylcarmichael@gmail.com or calling 207-694-3826.