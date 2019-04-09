Fire marshals were on scene today in Van Buren

Van Buren Fire Chief Brian Caron met with the fire marshal today to find out more about the fire that tore through two buildings on Sunday morning

We spoke with chief Caron earlier today, he says that the origin of the fire can be pinpointed to the basement, but as to where specifically in the basement, that is still under investigation. Caron says that he believes due to damage, the fire marshals may have a hard time finding what exactly the origin was. Fire Marshals were on scene today conducting the investigation and interviewing some of the tenants as well as the building owners. The investigation will continue.

