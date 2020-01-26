Fire on Baird Road in Caribou

The Caribou Fire Department were called for a fire Sunday morning. They received a report at 6:55AM Sunday morning of a structure fire at 248 Baird Road. The fire was contained to one room and was quickly knocked down. There were no injuries, but the building will need repair before being livable again. Caribou was the only fire department on scene. The fire department notified the Red Cross and are assisting the home owner currently. We will have more on this story on Monday.