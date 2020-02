A storage shed caught fire on Route 1 in Caribou today. Someone driving by called into the Caribou Fire Department around 1:30 to report the fire at 1301 Presque Isle Road.

No one was home at the time.

The shed was a total loss, but it was insured and the fire was contained before it could reach the house.

The Caribou Fire Department says they believe an electrical issue with a tractor is what sparked the fire.