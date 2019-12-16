Firearms and drugs seized in Minto, N.B. Charges laid Against Multiple People

Police seized several firearms and drugs as the result of executing a search warrant at a home in Minto, N.B., last week.

On December 11th, the Minto RCMP received a complaint of an assault that had allegedly occurred at a home on Northside Drive in Minto. As part of the investigation into the complaint, a search warrant was executed at the house.

Police seized two firearms and quantities of what are believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia. A number of laptops, cell phones and tablets, believed to have been stolen were also seized.

Five men, two women and a teenage girl were arrested at the home. Two women and one man were later released.

Twenty-four-year-old Quinten Bikaunieks, of Fredericton, appeared in Burton Provincial Court on December 12, and was charged with assault, forcible confinement, and theft of a motor vehicle. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on today.

The remaining three men and teenage girl were released on promises to appear in court in March. They include a 29-year-old man from Minto, a 28-year-old man from Minto, a 25-year-old man from Fredericton, and a 17-year-old girl from Fredericton.

The investigation is ongoing.