Firefighter killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Wis. transit center

The Appleton Fire Department says the firefighter who was shot Wednesday night has died, WBAY reported.

Appleton police say the firefighter and an officer were among four people who were shot near the city transit center Wednesday evening.

The firefighter's name has not been released, but the statement says the firefighter had been with the department for 14 years.

Meghan Cash of the Appleton Police Department says police and fire departments responded to the transit center for a medical call shortly at 5:30 p.m. While they were treating the person, "the incident escalated into shots being fired."

A viewer video of a man being handcuffed while on his stomach on a sidewalk. Police could not confirm anyone was in custody but the said there is "no ongoing threat to the community."

"It was a very quick scene. It was things... we had to get people to the hospital quickly. So we're just happy we could get them there and get them the medical attention they needed," Cash said.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots and said they saw police running towards the scene.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and exactly how many rounds went off.

A procession was held overnight in Milwaukee as the firefighter’s body was brought to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. Firefighters lined the street as emergency vehicles escorted the body.

Because the shooting involved Appleton first responders, the Green Bay Police Department was called in to investigate the incident with the help of other agencies.

Cash said it was disheartening that this happened during National Police Week, when the nation recognizes the sacrifices of officers. Just hours earlier, police were downtown for a brat fry and to show squad cars to children at Houdini Plaza.

“It’s going to be a hard day for us, especially during Police Week, to have something like this happen,” she said.

