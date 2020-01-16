Firefighter offers tips for staying safe this heating season

If you haven't gotten your heating system checked this season, Adam Chartier, a firefighter at the Caribou Fire Department, says it's better late than never. Chariter offers tips to keep your heat source safe and effective, including cleaning your furnace and chimney.

"Some people, you know, use space heaters, and space heaters is definitely at the high fire hazard. A lot of fires are started with space heaters and those kind of devices, so they recommend keeping those three feet away from anything flammable at all times and making sure that if you leave the room, you turn your space heater off," says Adam Chartier.