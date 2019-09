Officials with the Presque Isle Fire Department say they're contender for the 2019 Dirty Job Award, after a fire broke out at the city's landfill.

Crews responded Saturday afternoon to the landfill, located on the Lothrop Road, for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, crews discovered a large fire In the landfill. Members worked with landfill staff, Mapleton Fire and Maine Forestry Service to extinguish the fire.