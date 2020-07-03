Fireworks show expected to go off with a boom in Houlton for the 4th

WHOU Radio is putting on two events to celebrate the Fourth of July in Houlton this year.

The festivities start at 10:00 AM, with a reverse style parade, where participants will dress up their vehicles and follow a six-mile parade loop. Participants can enter and leave the route in 12 different locations, starting on Water Street.

Then at 9:20 PM, there will be a $20,000-dollar firework show, sponsored by local businesses. The fireworks will be set off from the top of Drakes Hill. The firework finale is sponsored by Houlton Regional Hospital as a thank you to the community for all their hard work with keeping COVID 19 cases low in Southern Aroostook.

Participants are encouraged to watch the fireworks from home, or to stay socially distant and wear a mask if out and about. The events will also be live streamed on the WHOU Radio Facebook page.