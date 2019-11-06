Lewiston, ME-- Residents in Lewiston, Maine, have elected the first Somali American to the City Council. Safiya Khalid, who's 23, soundly defeated a fellow Democrat on Tuesday. Fleeing war and famine, Somalis began settling two decades ago in Lewiston. The city, which is Maine's second-largest, is now home to more than 5,000 Africans.
First Somali Person Elected To Lewiston City Council
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Wed 9:15 AM, Nov 06, 2019
