First annual Aroostook County Sled Run raises funds for worthy cause

It was perfect riding weather Saturday morning as the first of two groups set out for their rides at the Aroostook County Sled Run. Chantal Pelletier, co-lead for the event says there was an excitement to be felt with this new event.

"We had a lot of preregistration, but we had some local faces that showed up to register today. Really excited, everyone seemed excited to be riding for the cause, to see other people, everyone outside gathered, leaving was really excited, so it makes for a great event," says Chantal Pelletier.

