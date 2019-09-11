It's been 18 years since our nation was forever changed. It was on this day in 2001 when nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in one of the worst acts of terrorism the country has ever experienced. Today first responders and law enforcement gathered in Caribou for a ceremony to remember this fateful day. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford was there and has more on why this ceremony is still held every year
First responders & law enforcement gather in Caribou for remembrance ceremony
