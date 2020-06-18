Jacob Pelkey, Marketing Manager for Micmac Farms, says they typically have trout in three stages: 12 to 16 inch for table stock, 6 to 8 inches for pond stock, and babies typically hatched over winter. Due to increased demand for the locally-raised fish, tanks - once full - now sit empty.
Fish farm sees high demand for trout
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Thu 6:45 PM, Jun 18, 2020
Jacob Pelkey, Marketing Manager for Micmac Farms, says they typically have trout in three stages: 12 to 16 inch for table stock, 6 to 8 inches for pond stock, and babies typically hatched over winter. Due to increased demand for the locally-raised fish, tanks - once full - now sit empty.