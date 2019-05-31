Fish for free this weekend

This weekend is Maine’s free fishing weekend and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is encouraging everyone to get outside and enjoy a day fishing with family or friends on one of Maine’s many waters.

Free fishing weekend takes place on Saturday, June 1st, and Sunday, June 2nd, and any person may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways, except those who have had their license suspended or revoked. All other rules and regulations, including bag and possession limits, apply.

Anglers also have a new tool that makes it quick and easy to find out the fishing regulations on any of Maine’s inland waters. Maine’s Fishing Laws Online Angling Tool (FLOAT), is an online map-based tool that can be accessed from your computer or your smartphone, giving you access to fishing regulations for all your favorite fishing waters.

Fishing is one of the most popular ways to enjoy Maine’s great outdoors. There are wonderful fishing opportunities throughout the state on the nearly 6,000 lakes and ponds and more than 30,000 miles of rivers and streams.

For more information on the rules and regulations on your favorite water, visit https://www.maine.gov/ifw/fishing-boating/index.html.

