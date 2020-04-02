Fishing, fiddleheading, and other activities permitted under governor's executive order

Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso, of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, has announced that engaging in outdoor exercise, such as fishing, hunting, hiking, boating, walking, running, are permitted activities under the executive order issued by Governor Mills yesterday, as long as people continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

“Getting outside to go fishing, hiking, canoeing, scouting for a hunt, or other outdoor activities are essential to not only your physical health, but your mental health as well, particularly during these difficult times,” says Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso. “The governor and I continue to encourage people to get outdoors, but to do as close to home as possible and in strict adherence to physical distancing requirements. While it is important for your mental health to get outside, it is also important to do so safely.”

In Governor Janet Mills’ Executive Order 28 FY19/20, it specifically states that “Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as fishing, walking, hiking, running or biking,” are permitted, “but only in compliance with the gathering restriction in Executive Order FY19/20 and all applicable social distancing guidance published by the US and Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:”.

Outdoor activities that are allowed include (but are not limited to) the following: hunting, fishing, wildlife watching, boating, trapping, birding, canoeing, smelting, kayaking, fiddleheading, hiking, snowmobiling, and ATVing.

The Governor and Commissioner also extended the renewal period for boating registrations and suspended the requirement to have a fishing license through April 30th, in order to support people getting outdoors. Turkey season is also set to begin May 4th, and many people are starting to scout in preparation for their hunt.

If you are going fishing, hunting, boating, or hiking, please remember to always keep a minimum of six feet from other people. If you are driving to a spot to go fishing or enjoy the outdoors, travel only in a vehicle with members of your own household.