Flooding has closed several county roads

Several roads in the county are being affected by the high water. Here is a list of the roads that we know are closed.

Easton: Route 1A is reduced to one lane. Proceed with caution.

Mapleton: The Hughes Rd. is closed.

Washburn: The Parsons Rd. is closed 1/4 mile from Castle Hill rd. The Gardner Creek Road remains closed.

Presque Isle: The Henderson Rd. is still closed.

Fort Fairfield: The Currier Road is open.

Ashland: The Sheridan Road and The Wrightville Road have been experiencing washouts.

The Grimes Rd. in Caribou is also experiencing flooding as well as the McBurnie Rd. The West Presque Isle Rd. is now open. Route 164 between Crouseville and Presque Isle is open.

Officials ask that motorist seek alternate routes and to not drive through flooded roads. We will post more updates are they become available.

