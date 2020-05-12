Flyover canceled for Northern Maine

BANGOR, MAINE (05/12/2020) (readMedia)-- Officials with the 101st Air Refueling Wing made the decision during their flight briefing to postpone the northern portion of today's Operation American Resolve flyover. The decision was made due to poor weather conditions in northern Maine. This rescheduling has allowed for some additions in the mid-coast / Down East area.

"We want local workers and residents to be able to enjoy the event in better weather, with better visibility," said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine's adjutant general. "We will provide an updated date, times, and approximate flight path as soon as the planning is complete."

Today's updated route and approximate times are as follows:

Farmington – 10:30

Androscoggin Mill / Jay – 10:33

Central Maine Medical Center – 10:40

Scarborough Veterans Home – 10:58

Maine Medical Center – 10:59

Bath Iron Works – 11:06

Togus VA Medical Center – 11:13

Augusta / Maine General – 11:14

Belfast – 11:25

Ellsworth – 11:35

Mount Desert Island – 11:45

Bangor Veterans Home – 12:58

Eastern Maine Medical Center – 12:59

St. Joseph's Hospital – 1:00

