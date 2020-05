Many eyes were on the skies today as a tribute flyover for healthcare workers took place. Stephen Durham was watching with a local hospital and has more on what this tribute meant to them.

This KC-135 is making its second hospital flyover in Aroostook County. This is part of the 101st Air Refueling Wings tribute to all front line healthcare and essential workers. Sherry Beaulieu, Guest Relations at AR Gould Hospital says this was special to see.