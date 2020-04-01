Food Assistance Still Available at Many Maine Parishes During COVID-19 Outbreak

St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Houlton

The St. Mary’s Food Pantry, located on 110 Military Street in Houlton, will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. or by appointment. The pantry has instituted a drive-through distribution.

Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, Madawaska; Our Lady of the Valley Parish, St. Agatha; St. Peter Chanel Parish, Van Buren

All food pantries of churches in Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, Our Lady of the Valley Parish, and St. Peter Chanel Parish remain open. Each pantry has made some changes in how food is handled and distributed for both the safety of the client and the volunteer staff assisting. For more information about updated pick up times and schedules, call (207) 728-7531.

Christ the Divine Mercy, Millinocket

St. Martin of Tours Food Pantry, located on 19 Colby Street in Millinocket, is open each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those in need fill out a food list and the food is brought outside the church with no personal contact. For more information, call (207) 746-3333 or email stmartinspantry@gmail.com.

Parish of the Precious Blood, Caribou

The Ashland Food Pantry, located on 31A Station Street, is open on the second Tuesdays (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and third Thursdays (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) of the month with assembled boxes of food to speed up drive-through distribution and minimize contact. The Caribou Ecumenical Food Pantry, located on 31 Herschel Street (Unit #1), is also in a drive-through distribution format and is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (make arrangements prior to arrival by calling 207-493-4860). The Caribou Bread of Life Soup Kitchen, located on 62 Collins Street, is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Grace Interfaith Food Table (GIFT), located on 11 Industrial Street in Presque Isle, is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon with drive-through distributions. St. Charles Food Pantry, located on 912 Main Street in Saint Francis, is open on the first Thursday of the month from noon to 2 p.m. It is also available to provide food in emergencies. Pre-boxed supplies will be brought to people’s vehicles. To make arrangements, all (207) 834-5656. St. Louis Ecumenical Food Pantry, located on 100 Main Street in Limestone, is open on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the second and fourth Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Assembled boxes will be distributed in a drive-through format. St. Mary’s Food Pantry, located on 3443 Main Street in Eagle Lake, will be open the first Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (senior boxes right off the trailer, pre-boxed pantry products in parking lot, and help to those who need it due to unemployment).

St. John Vianney Parish, Fort Kent

The parish currently has two food pantries that remain open: St. Charles Borromeo Food Pantry in Saint Francis and St. Mary Food Pantry in Eagle Lake. St. Charles Borromeo, located on 912 Main Street, is open on the first Thursday of each month, while St. Mary, located on 3443 Aroostook Road, is open on the first Wednesday of each month. Both pantries also offer emergency food anytime during the month. To receive immediate assistance, call the parish office at (207) 834-5656. In addition, the parish has received a $1,000 COVID-19 seed grant from Grass Roots Fund to assist more residents. When individuals and families indicate they need food, a box is prepared for them to pick up at the garage door.