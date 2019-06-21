Forest ranger investigating illegal dumping in Van Buren

The Maine Forest Service is investigating a case of illegal dumping on Irving property on the Sullivan Road in Van Buren.

Carson Hartman, a forest ranger, says it's a problem his department deals with every year - people looking for a cheap way to discard unwanted items.

People either don't want to pay garbage fees or dump fees, and they'll go out in the North Maine Woods or anywhere local and dump their trash. Usually every year, us as rangers, we come upon these sites and we have to investigate and try to figure out what happened and who put that there.

Carson says in the Van Buren case, dumped items include building materials that could contain asbestos. He says the Maine Forest Service works closely with the DEP when questionable materials are discovered. Anyone with information about illegal dump sites is asked to call the Maine Forest Service or Crime Stoppers.