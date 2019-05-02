Former Amish girl visits County for 'Be Present' conference

Emma Gingerich was 18 years old when she made the choice to leave her Amish family and start a new life for herself. A decision she knew for her was right - but one that was anything but easy.

"It took me from the age of 15 to the age of 18 - and I gave up a couple of times in between then...I was like 'no way, this is too hard'," she said.

Gingerich was born in Ohio and grew up in Missouri. She ran away from her community two weeks after her 18th birthday, and has lived in Texas for the last 13 years. Since leaving she's completed schooling all the way up to a master's degree. She's held multiple jobs and now works in the business department of a hospital. Her book Runaway Amish Girl: The Great Escape was published in 2014 and details her difficult story.

" I was conflicted, so I was like I know I'm not supposed to be Amish...but I really hate that I'm disappointing them, how can I balance that? And I know my parents were really upset with me," she said.

After she left, Gingerich's family moved to Aroostook County. They live in Easton and Fort Fairfield. She says she enjoys visiting her siblings and likes seeing her mother - but it can often produce anxiety. Gingerich struggled with anxiety for years and finally got help last year.

And so the reason she's here in the County now - is to offer other women encouragement and hope. She's one of six speakers at the Be Present conference which begins Friday.

"I want people to know that they're not alone. Everybody experiences anxiety just in different ways or triggers," she said.

"Whether you're Amish or not Amish, we all have our stories and what she's done is phenomenal," said co-organizer of the conference, Traci Halvorson.

And what she's doing right now - inspiring women to live peacefully - may just change a few lives.

The conference takes place at the Nordic Heritage Center. For more info, you van visit www.bepresentconference.com.