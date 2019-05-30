Former Connecticut Gov. Malloy to serve as UMS chancellor

ORONO, Maine (AP) - Former Connecticut Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy has been tapped to serve as the next chancellor of the University of Maine System.

University of Maine System trustees voted Thursday to appoint Malloy to lead the seven-campus system.

Chairman James Erwin said Malloy is committed to taking on "complex change initiatives" and to expediting "One University" reforms undertaken by Chancellor James Page.

Malloy served as eight years as governor of Connecticut and 14 years of service as the Mayor of Stamford, Connecticut. He said it's important to "act with urgency" to address workforce challenges in Maine, which has the nation's oldest population.

He will oversee the University of Maine, the University of Southern Maine, and campuses in Fort Kent, Presque Isle, Farmington, Augusta and Machias.