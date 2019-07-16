Former Gov. Paul LePage says he will likely be returning to the campaign trail in Maine

Former governor Paul LePage says Janet Mills is fiscally irresponsible, and he will likely be returning to the campaign trail in Maine.

LePage was at an event in Brewer today supporting Representative Larry Lockman in his bid against incumbent Kim Rosen for Senate District 8.

He spoke to WABI about how he feels Mills' term has gone so far.

He says her leftist administration is following a national socialist agenda that is anti-small business and is bad news for Maine's economy.