Former House Speaker John Richardson passes away at 62

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - John Richardson, a former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and one of the most influential people in Maine politics in recent decades, has died. He was 62. Richardson, a Democrat who was also a lawyer and political commentator, died Tuesday at his home in Brunswick. His death brought an outpouring of sympathy from Maine’s political class, who remembered him as a longtime fighter for the state’s working class. Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, called Richardson “a tireless advocate for Maine’s working men and women” who “fought to build a brighter future for families and small businesses across our state.”