Former President Jimmy Carter Recovering After Fall and Pelvic Fracture

Former President Jimmy Carter suffered a “minor pelvic fracture” after he fell Tuesday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia, according to The Carter Center.

Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of his injury. The Carter Center said the former president is “in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.”

The 39th President is the oldest U.S. president in history at 95 years old. He suffered injuries a few weeks ago from another fall but was back at work with Habitat for Humanity shortly afterwards.