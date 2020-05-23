Police respond to a single-vehicle fatality on Friday evening in Fort Fairfield

Fort Fairfield- Police respond to a single-vehicle fatality on Main Street.

Fort Fairfield Emergency Services responded to 336 Main Street around 8:00 PM for a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found the operator of the vehicle, Karen Heath, age 54, unresponsive inside the vehicle. A passerby assisted Officer Dale Keegan with treating Heath until Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance arrived. Heath was transported to A. G. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle where she pronounced dead.

Witnesses observed Heath appeared to be unconscious in her vehicle just before crossing into the opposing lane, nearly missing an oncoming vehicle, and striking a light post on the opposite side of the road. In the early stages of the investigation it appears Heath was suffering from a medical episode, causing the crash.

Chief Newell said, “Karen was a well-known and respected member of our community. My department sends our deepest condolences to Karen’s family and friends. She will be missed.”

Officer Dale Keegan is leading the investigation into the crash. Fort Fairfield Police were assisted by Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, and the crash is being reconstructed by Presque Isle Police Officer Kyle White.