Fort Fairfield Man Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in Howland

A Fort Fairfield man is dead after a car crash this weekend. Maine State Police continue to investigate a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred southbound on Interstate 95 near mile marker 217 in Howland on Saturday. 30 year old Leslie Greenlaw of Linneus, was operating a 2003 Subaru Forester when she drifted off the passing lane and into the median before coming back onto the roadway and over-correcting, causing the vehicle to rotate and leave the roadway down the embankment on the median side. The Subaru continued down the embankment, striking a culver and rolled over. Because of the impact and subsequent roll-over,30 year old passenger Ted MacArthur from Fort Fairfield and not wearing a seatbelt was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Greenlaw was transported by Howland Ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.