FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine - Director of Public Safety Shawn Newell says all individuals were tested Sunday morning for COVID-19. Followup tests scheduled for today have been postponed until Thursday. The six first responders took part in a training session on Saturday where an individual may have exposed the others to Covid-19. The public is reminded to use social distancing, wear masks, and wash hands frequently to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Fort Fairfield first responders awaiting followup test
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Wed 12:56 PM, Jun 24, 2020