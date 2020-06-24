Fort Fairfield first responders awaiting followup test

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine - Director of Public Safety Shawn Newell says all individuals were tested Sunday morning for COVID-19. Followup tests scheduled for today have been postponed until Thursday. The six first responders took part in a training session on Saturday where an individual may have exposed the others to Covid-19. The public is reminded to use social distancing, wear masks, and wash hands frequently to help prevent the spread of the virus.

 