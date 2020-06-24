Fort Fairfield man charged in attempted armed robbery

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office responded around 3 p.m. to a report of an attempted armed robbery at R&J's Market on Route 1A. The suspect, who according to police was identified by store staff as 46-year-old Kirk Tompkins, fled the scene on foot. Fort Fairfield Police Chief Shawn Newell, who was off duty at the time, says he witnessed the suspect returning to his Park Street residence. Newell detained Tompkins until officers from the sheriff's office arrived and made the arrest. The U.S. Border Patrol provided assistance.

Tompkins is being held at the Aroostook County Jail, pending a court arraignment.

The Aroostook County Sheriffs Office has been covering the community, while Fort Fairfield first responders remain in quarantine.