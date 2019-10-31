Fort Fairfield police charge juvenile with terrorizing

An 11-year-old has been charged with terrorizing after he was found with what appeared to be a handgun while at the Community Recreation Center.

Fort Fairfield Police responded to the Community Recreation Center on October 31st around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a juvenile brandishing a handgun. Multiple Fort Fairfield officers, along with several U.S. Border Patrol agents and Presque Isle Police arrived at the community center within minutes. Several juveniles who were at the community center and witnessed the event were interviewed and the suspect was identified.

Officers went to the residence of the alleged offender and he was taken into custody after it was determined he displayed what appeared to be a .357 magnum handgun from his waistband of his pants. The weapon was seized and it was determined to be a non-functional pellet gun. The case is being investigated by Officer Jesse Cormier.

The 11-year-old juvenile was charged with the class D crime of terrorizing and has a December court date. He was released to his parents' custody.

No further information will be provided due to the age of the suspect and victims.