Fort Fairfield police investigating multiple reports of vandalism

Fort Fairfield police are asking for the public's help in finding the person or persons responsible for multiple reports of vandalism in the community.

Sometime between the evening of July 7th and the early morning hours of July 8th, flower displays throughout Fort Fairfield were damaged or destroyed. A business sign was also knocked over, and other damage reported.

Police are working with local businesses to see if the suspect(s) were caught on camera. If you have any information or saw anything late last night, contact the Fort Fairfield Police Department at 472-3808. You may also call Aroostook County Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-638-8477.