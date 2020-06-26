Fort Fairfield staff members test negative for Covid-19

A group of Fort Fairfield emergency personnel who were believed to have been exposed to Covid-19 during a training session and placed in quarantine last weekend, have been approved to return to work after testing negative a second time.

"On June 26th, around 11 a.m., I was notified that all staff members affected by the potential exposure to Covid-19 have all tested negative, during their second round of testing. They have been released from quarantine after discussions with our EMS Medical Director and the Maine CDC," says Shawn Newell, Fort Fairfield's Director of Public Safety.

"To say this has been a difficult week for the town, its staff, and our community, is an understatement. I commend our staff for their diligence during this time and recognize this hasn’t been easy for their families either. My sincerest thanks to the staff's families and our community for the outpouring of support, well wishes, and prayers for all involved." he says.

Newell says the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Shawn Gillen’s deputies stepped in to provide law enforcement coverage for the town during this time.

"On behalf of Town Manager Andrea Powers, Town Council, and myself, your excellent service to our citizens is overwhelmingly appreciated. Many citizens have complimented your service and professionalism during this time," says Newell.